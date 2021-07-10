76 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in Delhi; positivity rate falls below 0.10 pc

The national capital recorded 76 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

The city had recorded a daily fatality count of one over three months ago on March 16, 18 and 21, as per the official figures.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 positivity rate had dropped to 0.11 per cent on Friday from 0.12 per cent the day before when 93 cases and three deaths were recorded in the city.

The new fatality pushes the death toll in Delhi to 25,012, according to the latest bulletin.

On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 79 cases of the infection and four fatalities. A day later, 93 cases and four deaths were recorded, according to official figures.

On Friday, the daily infection tally was 81 and three deaths were recorded.

The city's infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.10 per cent now.

On Friday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday inaugurated a genome-sequencing laboratory at the ILBS hospital here and said that the people of Delhi will highly benefit from this facility.

This is the second such laboratory in Delhi and is more advanced than the one inaugurated by Kejriwal on Tuesday at the LNJP Hospital.

Despite a fall in daily cases of the disease in recent days, Kejriwal has cautioned that the chances of a third wave of COVID-19 are quite real, while asserting that his government is preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

The Delhi government had earlier announced reopening of restaurants with 50 per cent capacity and one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

With close gathering of people in markets and restaurants resuming business amid the phased unlock in the national capital, doctors have cautioned that Delhi could face a ''worse than second wave situation'' of COVID-19 if safety norms are not adhered to.

A total of 81,451 COVID-19 tests, 56,212 RT-PCR tests and 25,239 rapid antigen tests, were conducted on Friday, according to the latest health bulletin.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 14,35,030. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus so far.

The number of active cases decreased to 792 on Saturday from 798 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home-isolation has decreased to 257, while that of containment zones has dropped to 586 from 604 a day before, it showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)