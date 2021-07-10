Algerian prime minister infected with COVID-19 - state TV
Newly appointed Algerian Prime Minister Ayman Benabderrahmane is infected with COVID-19, Algerian state TV said on Saturday.
The prime minister, who had just formed his new government on Wednesday, will quarantine for seven days, but will continue performing his duties virtually, state TV said. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune ordered his government to reimpose physical distancing and mask-wearing measures across the country on Saturday, as well as to speed up a vaccination drive to cope with a surge in infection cases, it said.
The North African country has so far reported 145,296 confirmed cases of coronavirus including 3,824 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- state TV
- Algerian
- North African
- Abdelmadjid Tebboune
ALSO READ
Cameroon to build railway to disputed iron ore project with China-linked firms, says state TV
Croatian anti-corruption police arrest state TV head-media
Egypt's Suez Canal signs agreement for Ever Given settlement- State TV
Explosion in park in north Tehran, no one hurt -state TV
Explosion in Tehran park was stun grenade - Iran state TV