Vietnam to impose coronavirus movement curbs in Can Tho city from Monday
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 11-07-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 17:50 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam will impose movement restrictions in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho for 14 days starting on Monday due to coronavirus, the government said on Sunday.
The city of 1.23 million people has reported seven infections over the past week.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement