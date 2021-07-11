Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 11-07-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 21:13 IST
Jharkhand reports 56 new COVID-19 cases
Jharkhand reported 56 new COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours, which pushed the tally to 3,46,279, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,119 as no fresh fatality was reported during the period, it said.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest number of new cases at 18 followed by six in Ranchi.

Jharkhand currently has 423 active COVID-19 cases as 3,40,737 people have recovered from the disease.

In the last 24 hours 53,333 samples have been tested for COVID-19, it added.

