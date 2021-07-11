Left Menu

Less than 80,000 Covid vaccine doses administered on Saturday: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 22:22 IST
Less than 80,000 Covid vaccine doses administered on Saturday: Delhi govt
Delhi administered less than 80,000 Covid vaccine doses on Saturday while its vaccine stock depleted further, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin on Sunday.

A total of 79,635 vaccine doses -- 52,436 first doses and 27,199 second doses -- were administered on Saturday, data showed.

Even though Delhi has a total of 2,39,850 Covaxin shots available, the city government said those are only to be used for the second dose.

''Covaxin is to be used for the second dose only since Covaxin stocks are limited and have irregular delivery cycles,'' the bulletin said.

A total of 19,480 Covishield jabs were also available as of Sunday morning. The total vaccine stock is expected to last for less than a day, it said.

The total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the national capital so far stands at 88,90,774, of which 20,76,577 were second doses.

