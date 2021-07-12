South Africa extends tight COVID-19 restrictions for another 14 days

South Africa extended tight COVID-19 rules on Sunday for another 14 days, maintaining restrictions that include a ban on gatherings, a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and a prohibition on the sale of alcohol.

The country, the worst-hit on the African continent in terms of recorded cases and deaths, is in the grip of a third wave of infections driven by the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant. "Our health system countrywide remains under pressure," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.

Advertisement

Early this month South Africa recorded a new record of more than 26,000 daily cases, stretching hospitals to breaking point. Ramaphosa moved the country to the fourth level of a five-tier restriction scale in late June as infections climbed, promising to review the restrictions after two weeks.

On Sunday he said the cabinet had decided to maintain "adjusted alert level 4" for another 14 days, but restaurants would be able to operate again subject to strict health protocols. Gyms would also be allowed to reopen under certain conditions. Ramaphosa added that a government advisory committee was working on how soon the country could bring Sinovac's CoronaVac vaccine into the COVID-19 immunisation programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)