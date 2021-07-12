Left Menu

PM Modi condoles demise of Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief on the demise of the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, who died earlier today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 10:33 IST
PM Modi condoles demise of Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief on the demise of the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, who died earlier today. "Saddened by the passing away of His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church. He leaves behind a rich legacy of service and compassion. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the members of the Orthodox Church. RIP," tweeted PM Modi.

His Holiness the Catholicos Baselius Marthoma Paulose II, who was undergoing treatment in the Critical Care Unit in St Gregorios Mission Hospital in Kerala's Parumala village, passed away at 2.35 am on Monday. According to the medical bulletin of the hospital, His Holiness's clinical condition had turned extremely critical since the morning of Sunday.

"Even with very high external oxygen support through artificial ventilation, oxygen saturation in the blood is could not be maintained. Respiratory failure turned refractory to treatment towards the evening," the bulletin reads. His Holiness was ailing from lung cancer since December 2019 for which he was receiving treatment from St Gregorios International Cancer Care Centre Parumala.

It further said that the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church recovered from COVID-19 infection in February 2021, the post COVID lung complications worsened his health condition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021