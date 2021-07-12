Left Menu

Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies titers: Study

The first dose of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies titers, according to a study.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:04 IST
Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies titers: Study
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first dose of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V elicits high IgG antibodies and neutralizing antibodies titers, according to a study. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Russia's sovereign wealth fund, an investor in the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, on Monday announced results of a study in Argentina on vaccine's IgG anti-spike titers and neutralizing capacity in non-infected and previously infected persons among healthcare workers.

The study has been published in an international peer-reviewed, open-access Cell Reports Medicine journal. The research evaluates SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses after vaccination of 288 healthcare workers with Sputnik V in Argentina, measuring IgG anti-spike titers and neutralizing capacity after one and two doses among non-infected and previously infected individuals.

There were 39 authors of the study including scientists Andres H. Rossi, Diego S. Ojeda, Augusto Varese, Lautaro Sanchez, Maria M. Gonzalez Lopez Ledesma, Ignacio Mazzitelli, and others. Among key findings in the article, they noted that the first dose of Sputnik V induced a strong immune response in 94 per cent of individuals previously not infected with COVID.

It is also noted that there is no evident benefit of using a second dose in previously infected individuals. In the authors' opinion, vaccination with only the first component of Sputnik V (Sputnik Light vaccine) is sufficient to protect previously infected individuals. To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people. The real world data obtained during the vaccination of the population in a number of countries, including Mexico, Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, San Marino, Hungary, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said, "The piece published by experts from Argentina in Cell Reports Medicine journal is yet another example of a set of strong and positive data on real-world use of Sputnik V vaccine. "It provides high-level protection for both previously non-infected individuals and those previously infected with COVID. Evidence is growing that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against COVID in the world as confirmed by a set of data from regulators and scientific institutions in Latin America, Europe and the Middle East," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021