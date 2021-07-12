Vietnam sees record 2,367 new coronavirus infections
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 12-07-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:53 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Vietnam reported another new record in daily coronavirus infections on Monday, with 2,367 cases, its health ministry said.
The country has reported over 32,000 cases overall, with 123 deaths.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Vietnam
Advertisement