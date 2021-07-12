Left Menu

Telangana Governor takes COVID-19 vaccine among tribals

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-07-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 18:16 IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday took her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a tribal habitation to motivate the people there to get vaccinated against the virus.

Following reports of low percentage of vaccination among the tribal people, the Governor got the second dose tomotivate them, an official press release said.

I just want to set an example by taking the vaccine at their remote tribal habitation and motivate the tribal people to overcome the vaccine hesitancy and come forward to get vaccinated, she said.

Amazed and inspired by the physical presence of the Governor, the tribal people in KC Thanda in neighbouring Rangareddy district took interest in getting vaccinated.

The Governor then appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's efforts in containing the pandemic in the State and in taking the vaccination drive forward, according to the release.

