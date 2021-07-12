Telangana Governor takes COVID-19 vaccine among tribals
- Country:
- India
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday took her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a tribal habitation to motivate the people there to get vaccinated against the virus.
Following reports of low percentage of vaccination among the tribal people, the Governor got the second dose tomotivate them, an official press release said.
I just want to set an example by taking the vaccine at their remote tribal habitation and motivate the tribal people to overcome the vaccine hesitancy and come forward to get vaccinated, she said.
Amazed and inspired by the physical presence of the Governor, the tribal people in KC Thanda in neighbouring Rangareddy district took interest in getting vaccinated.
The Governor then appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's efforts in containing the pandemic in the State and in taking the vaccination drive forward, according to the release.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- Hyderabad
- Tamilisai Soundararajan
- State
- Thanda
- K Chandrashekhar Rao's
ALSO READ
Hanumantha Rao undergoing kidney treatment in Hyderabad
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews COVID-19 vaccines production in Hyderabad
Telangana logs 748 new COVID cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hrs
Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya, Kishan Reddy review production of vaccines in Hyderabad
BWF cancels India Open, Hyderabad Open; moves Sudirman Cup, World Badminton Tour finals from China