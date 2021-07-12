No COVID-19 fatality in Jharkhand in 24 hours;New cases dip to 49

No COVID-19 fatality was reported from Jharkhand during the last 24 hours while the number of fresh cases dipped to 49, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

No positive cases were reported from Chatra, Deoghar, Dumka, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Lohardaga, Pakur, Sarikela and West Singhbhum.

The number of total active cases in the state fell to 411 while the total death tally stood at 5,119.

New coronavirus cases were recorded at 49 which took the tally to 3,46,328, the bulletin said.

A maximum 8 new cases were reported from Hazaribag followed by 6 from East Singhbhum and 5 each from Bokaro and Sahebganj.

The mortality rate in the state was recorded at 1.47 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.30 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 98.40 per cent, better than the national average of 97.20 per cent.

The state now has 411 active cases, while 3,40,798 patients have recovered from the infection including 61 during the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 105,33,026 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 38,868 since Sunday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown like restrictions in the state till further orders.

Also there is almost complete weekend lockdown in the state with shops selling fruits, vegetables, grocery items, sweets and eatables remaining closed barring medicines shops, hospitals and petrol pumps etc.

Several other restrictions have been place.

