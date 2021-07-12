Left Menu

Meghalaya logs 273 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:05 IST
Meghalaya logs 273 new COVID-19 cases, 5 fresh fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 54,853 as 273 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 913, a senior health official said.

Three patients succumbed to the disease in the East Khasi Hills district, and one each in South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills respectively, Health Services director Aman War said.

As many as 523 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 49,830, he said.

The state now has 4,110 active COVID-19 cases.

Meghalaya has thus far tested over 7.44 lakh samples for COVID-19, War said.

Till Sunday, a total of 8.1 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, of whom 97,618 have received both doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

New software update improves battery life on OnePlus Nord

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021