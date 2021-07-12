Left Menu

EU backs Cuba protests, calls on government to listen to discontent

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 12-07-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 22:16 IST
The European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday that Cubans have the right to protest and called on the Cuban government to listen to their grievances about COVID-19 and medical and food shortages.

"It's been a protest to show discontent on a scale we haven't seen since 1994," Borrell told a news conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"I want to express the right of the Cuban people to voice their opinions peacefully, and I want to ask the government to listen to these protests of discontent."

