COVID-19: Five more deaths in Punjab, 119 new cases

Punjab on Monday registered 119 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 5,97,714, while five more fatalities took the toll to 16,193, according to a medical bulletin.

Five deaths each were reported from Amritsar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Mansa and Tarn Taran. The death toll also includes two fatalities which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

The number of active cases stant at 1,494, it said.

Ludhiana reported 24 infections, followed by 15 in Jalandhar and 13 in Bathinda, according to the bulletin.

With 198 people recovering from the infection, the number of cured personshas reached 5,80,027 in the state, it said.

The bulletin said that 1,14,03,143 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, reported nine cases.

The infection tally stood at 61,841, according to the bulletin. The count also includes one case which was not reported earlier.

With no deaths being reported, the toll stood at 809 for the Union Territory.

The number of active cases is 93, the bulletin said.

With 13 patients being discharged after recovery from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 60,939, it said.

The bulletin said that 5,86,332 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 5,23,219 tested negative while reports of nine samples are awaited, according to the bulletin.

