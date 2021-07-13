France will not allow health workers to work if not vaccinated from COVID-19
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 01:02 IST
- Country:
- France
France will not allow health workers to go to work and will not pay them if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15, the health minister said on Monday.
Speaking on LCI television, Health Minister Olivier Veran said it was vital to impose obligatory measures given how contagious the Delta variant of the virus is.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health
- Olivier Veran
- France
- Delta
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Aupito William Sio urges to apply for Pacific Community Health Fund
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more
Health minister leads push for stricter curbs in COVID-ravaged Indonesia
FACTBOX-North Korea's history of secrecy over leaders' health
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive