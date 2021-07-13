Left Menu

France will not allow health workers to work if not vaccinated from COVID-19

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 13-07-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 01:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • France

France will not allow health workers to go to work and will not pay them if they are not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15, the health minister said on Monday.

Speaking on LCI television, Health Minister Olivier Veran said it was vital to impose obligatory measures given how contagious the Delta variant of the virus is.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

