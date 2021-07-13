Left Menu

Granules India concludes COVID-19 vaccine drive for all its employees in India

The company has also put in place a dedicated 247 emergency care helpline, virtual doctor consultations, COVID-care hospital rooms with oxygen support and quarantine centers across Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, Granules India said.We are glad that our COVID vaccination drive was well appreciated by our workforce.

Drug firm Granules India on Tuesday said it has concluded the vaccination drive of administering the second dose of COVID vaccines to its entire workforce free of cost at its manufacturing sites across Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam.

The on-premises vaccination drive was conducted in association with government authorised hospitals and the vaccines were administered to over 4,500 employees as per the government approved protocols, Granules India said in a statement.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Granules recorded over 625 positive cases at their facilities. As an immediate measure post identification, the employees were sent to self-isolation facilities for 14 days, with all expenses borne by the company, it added.

The company has also put in place a dedicated 24/7 emergency care helpline, virtual doctor consultations, COVID-care hospital rooms with oxygen support and quarantine centers across Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, Granules India said.

''We are glad that our COVID vaccination drive was well appreciated by our workforce. We believe vaccination is the only way to get over this pandemic,'' Granules Director Uma Chigurupati said.

