Left Menu

J&J, AstraZeneca explore COVID-19 vaccine modification after blood clot reports - WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 13-07-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 16:37 IST
J&J, AstraZeneca explore COVID-19 vaccine modification after blood clot reports - WSJ
Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are conducting early research into whether modifications to their COVID-19 vaccines could eliminate or reduce the risk of rare blood clots linked to the shots, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people close to the process.

WSJ on Tuesday reported that outside scientists and AstraZeneca's partner, the University of Oxford, were also involved in the efforts. AstraZeneca and J&J did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Both vaccines have been linked to the risk of blood clots, though regulators have said that the benefits of the vaccines largely outweigh the risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021