Goa records 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 198 recover

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 164 and reached 1,68,988 on Tuesday, while four more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,101 as four patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a day after zero fatality was reported in Goa, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,64,155 after 198 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 1,732 active cases, he said.

''With 4,282 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,78,586,” he added.

