Left Menu

Goa records 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 198 recover

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-07-2021 20:52 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 20:52 IST
Goa records 164 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths; 198 recover
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 164 and reached 1,68,988 on Tuesday, while four more patients succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The death toll increased to 3,101 as four patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, a day after zero fatality was reported in Goa, he said.

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 1,64,155 after 198 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

Goa now has 1,732 active cases, he said.

''With 4,282 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 9,78,586,” he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,68,988, new cases 164, death toll 3,101, discharged 1,64,155, active cases 1,732, samples tested till date 9,78,586. PTI RPS RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

Specialized protein stops tumor cells from entering bloodstream: Study

 United States
2
Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

Union Steel Minister reviews performance of SAIL, NMDC and MECON

 India
3
Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

Mining, energy stocks pull FTSE 100 lower; Admiral jumps

 United Kingdom
4
Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

Ecclestone, Conway win ICC Player of the Month Award

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021