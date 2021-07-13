Left Menu

U.S. lowers travel advisory to Germany, Austria to "exercise caution"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 21:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United States

The United States has lowered its travel advisory for Germany, Austria and several other European countries on Tuesday, advising Americans to exercise increased caution due to COVID-19, the State Department said on Tuesday.

In an updated advisory dated Monday, the department lowered Germany and Austria from Level 3 "Reconsider Travel" to Level 2 "Exercise Increased Caution." Advisories for Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Serbia were also lowered, as well as Armenia. The risk of COVID-19 infection may be lower if someone is fully vaccinated, according to the advisory. However, the department also calls for practicing increased caution in Germany due to terrorism.

