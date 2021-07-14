Left Menu

Gehlot reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Rajasthan

Out of these, 2.18 crore people have received their first dose and 48.87 lakh people have received both doses, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-07-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 00:21 IST
Gehlot reviews progress of COVID-19 vaccination in Rajasthan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state is managing COVID-19 vaccination excellently, while blaming the delay in the drive on short supply of vaccine doses.

Reviewing the progress of the inoculation campaign in the state from his official residence, the chief minister urged the Centre to give adequate supply of vaccines as a large number of people are yet to get their second dose.

He directed officials of the state government to demand an increase in the supply of vaccines from the Centre so that people can be vaccinated on time.

In a statement, the chief minister said that the World Health Organization (WHO) has appreciated the vaccination management of Rajasthan.

''It is a matter of pride for the state. Our medical personnel have done the vaccination with utmost efficiency,'' he added.

Gehlot said a protocol should be prepared for religious events in the coming months in the wake of the viral disease.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said his department was ensuring proper preparations, keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic. A door-to-door survey has been started for non-communicable diseases, he added.

So far, 2.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. Out of these, 2.18 crore people have received their first dose and 48.87 lakh people have received both doses, Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
2
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
3
Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Gmail enhances email security with general availability of BIMI

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for an autoimmune disorder; BioNTech had planned five million vaccines to Taiwan by July, diplomat says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. puts a new warning on J&J coronavirus vaccine for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021