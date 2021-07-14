Further advice sough following new COVID-19 cases in Victoria

Further advice is being sought from public health officials following seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Victoria today, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"There are also a growing number of locations of interest that are of concern, including a sports stadium on Saturday and several pubs," Chris Hipkins said.

"Public health officials are currently reviewing the situation in Victoria and will provide advice to me in due course.

"In the meantime, I want to encourage anyone with concerns about the potential of a pause to Quarantine Free Travel, to organise to get home as soon as possible.

"You will still need a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure, to complete a health declaration confirming you have not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration.

"I will provide an update once I receive further information from public health officials."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)