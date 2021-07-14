Left Menu

Further advice sough following new COVID-19 cases in Victoria

“There are also a growing number of locations of interest that are of concern, including a sports stadium on Saturday and several pubs,” Chris Hipkins said.

Updated: 14-07-2021 12:05 IST
Further advice is being sought from public health officials following seven new positive cases of COVID-19 in Victoria today, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says.

"Public health officials are currently reviewing the situation in Victoria and will provide advice to me in due course.

"In the meantime, I want to encourage anyone with concerns about the potential of a pause to Quarantine Free Travel, to organise to get home as soon as possible.

"You will still need a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of departure, to complete a health declaration confirming you have not been at a location of interest and the Nau Mai Rā travel declaration.

"I will provide an update once I receive further information from public health officials."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

