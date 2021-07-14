Left Menu

Delhi records 77 new Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate at 0.10 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi recorded 77 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to a health bulletin on Wednesday.

The national capital had recorded 76 coronavirus cases and two deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent on July 12, it said.

Eighty-four more patients recovered from the disease on Monday, it said.

The Delhi government did not release the health bulletin on Tuesday. On July 11, the city had recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

