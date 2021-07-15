Left Menu

Australia's Victoria state to go into five-day COVID-19 lockdown

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 15-07-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 12:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's second most populous state Victoria will enter a five-day lockdown to combat an outbreak of COVID-19, Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday. "You only get one chance to go hard and go fast. If you wait, if you hesitate, if you doubt, then you will always be looking back wishing you had done more earlier," Andrews told a televised news conference.

The state had recorded 18 new infections since an outbreak of the highly-contagious Delta variant began in recent days, Andrews added.

