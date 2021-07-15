Left Menu

Bengal logs 891 new COVID-19 cases, 12 fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally soared to 15,15,599 on Thursday as 891 more people tested positive for the infection, while 12 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 17,970, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 92, followed by Bankura (89) and Darjeeling (87).

Two fresh fatalities each were recorded in Kolkata, Purba Medinipur, Nadia and Jalpaiguri districts. The remaining deaths were reported in other districts.

A total of 14,83,992 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 1,089 on Thursday, it said, adding the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 97.91 per cent.

The state now has 13,637 active cases.

West Bengal has thus far tested over 1.49 crore samples for COVID-19, including 55,253 on Thursday, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 1.61 per cent.

A total of 2.47 crore people have been inoculated to date, including 3.19 lakh on Thursday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

