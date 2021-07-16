Left Menu

China reports 36 new coronavirus cases on July 15 vs 28 a day earlier

China reported 36 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on July 15, compared with 28 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. The total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 92,183, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

China reported 36 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland on July 15, compared with 28 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday. All of the new cases were imported, meaning that there were no new local transmissions, data from the National Health Commission showed.

China also reported 23 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the mainland, compared with 8 a day earlier. China does not classify asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases. The total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 92,183, with total deaths unchanged at 4,636.

