Arunachal governor takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-07-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 19:26 IST
Arunachal governor takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Friday took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a health centre here.

The octogenarian governor, who received the first jab on April 15 last, appealed to people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated at the earliest.

''It is essential that all citizens take two doses of COVID-19 vaccine without any reservations and at the earliest,'' Mishra said adding, despite his age, there has been no adverse effect after taking the vaccine.

To defeat the pandemic, vaccination is the best solution, he said.

However, people should continue with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour even after inoculation, the governor said.

''People must maintain COVID-19 protocols by wearing face mask, washing hands frequently, and by following social distancing,'' he said.

The governor conveyed his gratitude to doctors, nurses, and health workers for carrying out the vaccination drive throughout the state against all odds, braving the inclement weather, and scaling mountain heights of 14,000 feet and above.

He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in establishing health infrastructure for treatment of coronavirus patients.

