Leaders of the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, pledged on Friday to work to expand sharing and manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines to fight the pandemic.

* Britain reported its highest number of new COVID cases in more than six months on Friday, days before the government plans to relax curbs on pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in England and ease requirements to wear masks. * Hungary will offer people the option of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Aug. 1 and will make the vaccines mandatory for all healthcare workers, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio.

* Moscow residents will no longer have to present a QR code showing they have been vaccinated or have immunity in order to sit inside cafes, restaurants and bars from July 19, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The Indian government has ordered 660 million vaccine doses for August-December, its largest procurement, local news reports said, as state authorities and health experts warned that shortages could leave millions vulnerable if infections surge again. * The Philippines has recorded the country's first locally acquired cases of the more infectious Delta variant, prompting authorities to reimpose stricter coronavirus measures in some areas as health experts sought bans on social gatherings.

* Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and state premiers were under increasing public pressure on Friday to get on top of a fast-growing Delta variant COVID-19 outbreak. Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur tested positive for COVID-19 before his departure for the Tokyo Olympics. AMERICAS

* The United States will begin shipping 3.5 million doses of Moderna's vaccines to Argentina on Friday, part of a deal between the countries, a White House official said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Nearly 50 African countries will receive 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by the United States, U.S. officials and the Gavi vaccine alliance said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The U.S. health regulator will review Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE's application for full approval of their vaccine for over-16s by January, the companies said. (Compiled by Bartosz Dabrowski and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

