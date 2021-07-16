Maha reports 7,761 COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths; 13,452 patients recover

Maharashtra on Friday reported 7,761 new COVID-19 cases and 167 deaths which took the state's infection tally to 61,97,018 and the death toll to 1,26,727, the health department said. As many as 13,452 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total of recovered persons to 59,65,644. The state has a recovery rate of 96.27 per cent.

The case fatality rate was 2.04 per cent, while there are 1,01,337 active cases in the state, the official release said.

There are 5,85,967 people in home quarantine while 4,576 people are in institutional quarantine.

With 2,15,406 samples tested since Thursday evening, the tally of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 4,50,39,617.

Mumbai city reported 443 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the caseload to 7,30,234 and the death toll to 15,678.

The larger Mumbai division that covers neighbouring satellite towns reported 1,454 cases and 32 deaths. The division's case tally rose to 16,22,947 and death toll to 33,202.

Nashik division reported 709 cases and 20 deaths, while the Pune division added 2,287 cases and 51 deaths. Out of 51 deaths, 18 were reported from Pune City and 14 from Satara district.

Kolhapur division added 2,818 cases and 40 deaths. As many as 1,085 new infections were reported in the rural parts of Kolhapur district alone.

Aurangabad division reported 96 cases and 10 deaths, while Latur division recorded 251 cases and five deaths.

Akola division reported 38 cases and two deaths while Nagpur division recorded 108 new cases and seven deaths.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 61,97,018; new cases 7,761; total deaths 1,26,727; recoveries 59,65,644; active cases 1,01,337; total tests so far 4,50,39,617.

