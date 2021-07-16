Left Menu

Mumbai reports 446 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths, 470 recoveries

Updated: 16-07-2021
Mumbai on Friday reported 446 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,30,241 and death toll to 15,678, a civic official said.

With 470 people getting discharged from hospitals, the recovery count in the financial capital of the country rose to 7,05,234.

The recovery rate stood at 96 per cent while there are 6,973 active cases in the city, the official said.

Notably, the city recorded less than 500 new cases for the fifth time this month. With 35,362 samples being examined on Friday, the number of coronavirus tests carried out in Mumbai so far went up to 77,00,399.

The average growth rate of cases between July 9 and 15 was 0.07 per cent, while the caseload doubling time has improved to 951 days.

There are 70 sealed buildings and seven containment zones in the metropolis as of Friday, the official said.

