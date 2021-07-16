Left Menu

88 new Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh, 6 more deaths

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 16-07-2021 22:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 88 fresh coronavirus cases and six deaths, taking the total number of infections and fatalities to 17,07,741 and 22,711 respectively, the health bulletin said.

Among the latest deaths, two were reported from Kanpur, followed by one each from Amethi, Unnao, Auraiya and Jalaun.

In the past 24 hours, 140 persons were discharged after recovering from the infection, Health Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said, adding the total number of recoveries in the state has reached 16,83,691.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 1,339, he said.

The recovery rate is now 98.6 per cent, he added.

So far, over 6.18 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 2.6 lakh that were examined on Thursday.

He further said a total of 3.95 crore doses of the vaccine against Covid have been administered in the state so far.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath was informed that Aligarh, Hathras, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Shravasti were free from Covid, an official statement said. Of the 75 districts, no fresh cases were found in 38 districts in the past few days, it added.

