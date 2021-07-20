U.S. investigates possible health incidents among staff in Vienna
The U.S. State Department said on Monday it is investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among its personnel in Vienna, where the New Yorker magazine has reported about two dozen U.S. intelligence officers, diplomats and other officials have reported experiencing mysterious afflictions.
"When it comes to Vienna, in coordination with our interagency partners we are vigorously investigating reports of possible unexplained health incidents among (the) U.S. embassy community there," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a regular briefing. (Reporting By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Arshad Mohammed)
