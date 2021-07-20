AP witnesses rise in black fungus deaths

Black Fungus fatalities showed a marked increase in Andhra Pradesh in the week ending July 18, as 58 infected people succumbed, taking the total so far to 382.

In the previous week, the state reported 24 mucormycosis deaths and 42 in the week before that.

The infection cases showed a slight decrease week-on- week, from 206 to 199, as the cumulative went up to 4,075, Health Department data showed.

The state now has 863 active Black Fungus cases, a decrease of 189 in a week, as 330 more patients got cured, taking the total recoveries to 2,830.

So far, 1,863 surgeries have been performed on the infected persons, the data said.

