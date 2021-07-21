Americas is facing pandemic of the unvaccinated, PAHO says
The Americas is facing a pandemic of the unvaccinated, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, as it warned countries with low inoculation rates are seeing increases in COVID-19 and repeated a call for vaccine donations.
"We face a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and the only way to stop it is to expand vaccination," PAHO director Carissa Etienne said at a weekly briefing. "Vaccines are critical, even if no vaccine is 100% effective." The start of vaccinations in Haiti - which has plunged deeper into turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise - highlights how ready countries are to receive donations of shots, she added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- Jovenel Moise
- PAHO
- Americas
ALSO READ
Haitian president shot dead at home overnight - PM
Official: Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home, first lady hospitalised amid political instability.
Official: Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated at home
U.N. chief urges calm in Haiti, Security Council likely to meet
U.S. condemns 'heinous' assassination of Haitian leader, assessing attack