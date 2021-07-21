South Africa aims for 35 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 by Christmas
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-07-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 22:20 IST
South Africa aims to have given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 35 million of its 60 million population by Christmas, a senior health official said on Wednesday.
"We will be able to have vaccinated - at least one dose - to 35 million people before Christmas. That is the target that we have been set and that we are chasing," Nicholas Crisp told a parliamentary committee.
