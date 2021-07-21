South Africa aims for 35 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 by Christmas

South Africa aims to have given at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 35 million of its 60 million population by Christmas, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

"We will be able to have vaccinated - at least one dose - to 35 million people before Christmas. That is the target that we have been set and that we are chasing," Nicholas Crisp told a parliamentary committee.

Advertisement

Also Read: Interpol issues red notices against 2 Gupta brothers who fled South Africa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)