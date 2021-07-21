Left Menu

Chile approves emergency use of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine

Chile's Institute of Public Health approved emergency use of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19, joining the country's already massive inoculation program, the institute said in a statement. Five members of the committee convened by the institute voted for approval. "We have approved the Sputnik-V vaccine to be used in Chile," institute President Heriberto Garcia said in the statement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:13 IST
Chile approves emergency use of Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's Institute of Public Health approved emergency use of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine against COVID-19, joining the country's already massive inoculation program, the institute said in a statement. One of the institute's experts voted against the approval, and two abstained, asking for more information about the efficacy of the formula developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute. Five members of the committee convened by the institute voted for approval.

"We have approved the Sputnik-V vaccine to be used in Chile," institute President Heriberto Garcia said in the statement. The committee evaluated data from Chile as well as Mexico and Argentina, where the Russian vaccine is also applied, he said. Garcia said no major adverse effects from Sputnik-V had been observed. To date the country has given more than 13 million of its 19 million inhabitants at least one vaccine dose from an arsenal that includes Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
3
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
4
Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disasters

Belgium's National Day: Google honors heroes working on pandemic, flood disa...

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021