UP records 55 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-07-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2021 23:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 55 fresh coronavirus cases and two deaths, taking the number of infections and fatalities to 17,08,005 and 22,739 respectively, an official statement said.

One death each was reported from Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat, according to a statement.

Of the 55 new cases, the maximum of nine cases were reported from Meerut.

In the past 24 hours, 107 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 16,84,230.

The active caseload in the state stands at 1,036; the statement said.

So far, over 6.30 crore samples in the state have been tested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

