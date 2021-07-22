Left Menu

No info on increase in child abuse cases due to Covid lockdowns: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 17:32 IST
No info on increase in child abuse cases due to Covid lockdowns: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government Thursday said it has no information as on date regarding data on increase in cases of child abuse due to the Covid-related lockdown situations and data on the increase in child marriage cases across the country due to financial difficulties caused due to coronavirus.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said her ministry has issued advisories and guidelines to state governments and union territory administrations for care and protection of children during the pandemic. ''As per information provided by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there is no information as on date regarding data on increase in cases of child abuse due to the COVID-19 related lockdown situations and data on the increase in child marriage cases across the country due to financial difficulties caused due to COVID,'' she said.

Responding to another question, Irani gave data on the number of complaints received and disposed of by NCPCR during the last five years.

According to the data, in the last five years from 2016-17 to 2020-21 the National Commission for Protection of Children received 50,857 complaints out of which 20,836 have been disposed of.

Among states, highest number of complaints have been received from Madhya Pradesh at 9,572 followed by Uttar Pradesh at 5,340, Chhattisgarh at 4,685 and Odisha at 4,276.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Security

EXCLUSIVE-UK's BT takes multi-million pound stake in cyber firm Safe Securit...

 United Kingdom
2
IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

IOC, GAIL may buy shares if open offer for Petronet, IGL gets triggered

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant in Italy; Olympics-WHO head Tedros backs Tokyo Games amid pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Catalent plans $100 million expansion at vaccine plant ...

 Global
4
Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

Safe Security raises $33mn funding led by UK's BT Group

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021