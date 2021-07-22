COVID-19: Chhattisgarh logs 217 new cases, one death

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 217 new coronavirus positive cases and one fatality, taking the infection count to 10,00,763 and death toll to 13,507, a health official said. The number of recoveries reached to 9,84,015 after a total of 44 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 315 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 3,241, the official said.

Raipur district recorded 11 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,589, including 3,136 deaths. Janjgir-Champa district recorded 38 new cases, Balodabazar 21 and Bilaspur 15, he said.

Advertisement

With 39,352 samples tested on Thursday, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,10,58,038.

Over 1.15 crore doses of vaccine against Covid-19 have been administered to people in all categories in the state till Wednesday. While 93.73 lakh people have received the first jab, 21.49 lakh have been vaccinated with the second dose as on Wednesday, officials said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,00,763, new cases 217, deaths 13,507, recoveries 9,84,015, active cases 3,241, tests today 39,352, total tests 1,10,58,038.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)