PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 23

- Johnson backs emergency plan to avoid disruption to food supplies https://on.ft.com/3BvKWRA - Northern Ireland set to lose access to 2,000 medicines https://on.ft.com/3Bzyu3c

- EDF says it would shut Taishan reactor if it were in France https://on.ft.com/3kNJtQW - UK ministers urge public not to delete COVID app https://on.ft.com/2WcIf7u

Overview - Boris Johnson has backed an emergency plan to avoid disruption of UK food supplies caused by COVID-related staff shortages.

- About 2,000 medicines currently offered to patients in Northern Ireland and made in Great Britain are set to be withdrawn as drugs manufacturers grapple with onerous post-Brexit red tape. - French power group EDF said on Thursday that it would halt the Taishan nuclear reactor it operates with a Chinese partner if similar problems around fuel rod seals were to occur in France, suggesting the plant should hit pause.

- UK ministers have urged the public to not delete the NHS COVID-19 app, after figures on Thursday suggested that the number of alerts issued by the test and trace system was being far outpaced by the growth of infections. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

