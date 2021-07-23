Left Menu

Mumbai reports 374 COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai on Friday reported 374 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the city's infection tally to 7,33,115 and death toll to 15,757, a civic official said.

The financial capital of the country has recorded less than 400 cases for the second straight day.

The daily death figure fell to singe-digit after nine days.

The number of recovered patients in the city rose to 7,09,198 with 482 people getting discharged from hospitals on Friday, leaving the city with 5,779 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data update showed.

The recovery rate in the city is 97 per cent, while the growth rate of cases between July 16 and 22 was 0.05 per cent.

The time taken for the doubling of total number of cases has improved to 1,209 days.

With 27,131 samples examined in the last 24 hours, the total of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai went up to 78,79,708, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

