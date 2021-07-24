Bengal reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 842 fresh cases

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 18,056 on Friday after 16 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally shot up to 15,22,103 with 842 fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 12,289 active cases, while 14,91,958 people have recovered from the disease, including 942 since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 48,843 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,53,76,361, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 3,33,709 people were vaccinated in the state on Friday, a health department official said.

