Left Menu

Bengal reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 842 fresh cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-07-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 00:00 IST
Bengal reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 842 fresh cases
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll rose to 18,056 on Friday after 16 more people succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally shot up to 15,22,103 with 842 fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 12,289 active cases, while 14,91,958 people have recovered from the disease, including 942 since Thursday.

In the last 24 hours, 48,843 samples have been tested in West Bengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,53,76,361, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 3,33,709 people were vaccinated in the state on Friday, a health department official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021