Turkey's COVID-19 cases climb to 12,381, highest since mid-May
Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 22:20 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 12,381 on Saturday, the highest level since mid-May and nearly triple the low that was hit in early July, according to health ministry data, which also showed 58 people died due to COVID-19.
Infections remain well down from a wave in April-May when new COVID-19 cases peaked above 60,000. They fell to 4,418 on July 4 in the wake of a stringent lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the last restrictions were lifted this month.
