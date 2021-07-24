Delhi records zero COVID-19 fatality, second time since the onset of 2nd wave; 66 cases

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 66 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the second time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18 too, no death was recorded, while 51 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the city.

Prior to that on March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave had swept the city during April-May period.

On Friday, the city had registered 58 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent.

The death toll in the city on Friday had stood at 25,041.

On Thursday, the city had registered 49 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

On Wednesday, the national capital had recorded 62 cases and four fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, while on Tuesday the city had logged 44 cases and five deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

The infection rate which had reached to 36 per cent in the last week of April has come down to 0.09 per cent now.

On February 16, ninety-four people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to official figures.

Despite fall in daily cases in the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real, while he asserted that his government was preparing on a ''war-footing'' to combat it.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) recently had passed a colour-coded response action plan under which curbs will be implemented in accordance with the severity of the COVID-19 situation here to deal with a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that is sweeping the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with the recent oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals, adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, according to the official data.

However, the number of cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several days. The number of deaths per day has also been showing a decline in the last couple of days.

On May 15, Kejriwal had said, ''The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway'', while sounding a tone of caution.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) on Saturday announced further lifting of restrictions in view of the improved coronavirus situation.

Following the relaxations in norms, he Delhi Metro officials said its services will now run with full seating capacity from July 26, but there would still be no provision for standing travel for commuters.

A total of 76,308 tests, including 51,670 RT-PCR tests and 24,638 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Saturday.

The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,35,844. Over 14.1 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The number of active cases increased to 587 on Saturday from 573 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation decreased to 159 from 167 on Friday while the number of containment zones dropped to 317 from 322 a day before, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)