Brazil reports 1,108 new coronavirus cases on Saturday
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 03:32 IST
Brazil on Saturday reported 1,108 new deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said, bringing the total fatalities to 549,448.
Cases rose by 38,091 to 19,670,534.
