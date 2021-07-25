Left Menu

Malaysia's total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-07-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 13:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Malaysia's total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpassed 1 million on Sunday after the country's health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438.

