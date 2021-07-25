Left Menu

MP sees 12 additions to COVID-19 tally, active cases now 148

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:34 IST
MP sees 12 additions to COVID-19 tally, active cases now 148
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh on Sunday added 12 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 7,91,750, while the toll remained unchanged at 10,512 as no death was reported during the day, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,81,090, leaving the leaving the state with 148 active cases, he said.

With 72,360 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,39,99,557, he added.

An official release said 2,78,67,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,628 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,91,750, new cases 12, death toll 10,512 (no change), recovered 7,81,090, active cases 148, number of tests so far 1,39,99,557.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccines boosts antibody levels: Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021