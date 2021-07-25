Left Menu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 25-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 22:08 IST
Turkey's COVID-19 cases surge above 14,000, triple early July level
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 14,230 on Sunday, more than triple the amount three weeks earlier and reaching levels last seen in the first half of May, according to health ministry data that also showed a daily death toll of 55 people.

COVID-19 infections reached a daily peak above 60,000 during a wave in April-May. They then fell to a low of 4,418 on July 4 after a lockdown that ended in mid-May. Most of the final restrictions were lifted this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

