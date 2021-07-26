Left Menu

Bengal reports 806 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-07-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 00:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,23,639 on Sunday as 806 more people tested positive for the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,073, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

At least 892 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,93,770, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.04 per cent.

The state now has 11,796 active cases.

Hooghly district reported three fresh COVID deaths, followed by Nadia at two.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhaman and Darjeeling, the bulletin said. Darjeeling recorded the highest number of new cases at 89, followed by North 24 Parganas at 87, Jalpaiguri at 61, Purba Medinipur at 60 and Kolkata at 55, it said. The state has so far conducted over 1.54 crore sample tests for COVID-19, it added.

