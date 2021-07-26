Assam reports 1,054 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,58,491 on Sunday as 1,054 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,136, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. Six more people died due to the infection in Golaghat, four in Jorhat, two in Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each in Biswanath, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts, it said. At least 1,347 more coronavirus-positive patients have succumbed to the disease till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of COVID fatalities as they had other ailments.

With the detection of 1,054 new COVID patients from 73,507 sample tests conducted on Sunday, the state reported a positivity rate of 1.43 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 150, followed by Golaghat at 67, Lakhimpur at 61 and Jorhat at 57.

At least 1,501 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,38,098.

Assam now has 13,910 active cases, the bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comprises Guwahati city, has so far reported 1,13,681 COVID-19 cases.

The state has so far conducted 1.78 crore sample tests for COVID-19, and the overall positivity ratio stands at 3.13 per cent, it said.

The NHM also said over 97.31 lakh doses of vaccines have been administered so far and 78,973 people were inoculated on Sunday.

