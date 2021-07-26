Left Menu

China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25 vs 32 a day earlier

China reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, up from 32 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning, it said. The number of new asymptomatic cases - which China does not classify as confirmed cases - rose to 24 from 17 cases a day earlier.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 06:20 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 06:20 IST
China reports 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25 vs 32 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 76 new COVID-19 cases on July 25, up from 32 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday. Local infections accounted for 40 of the new cases, compared with only five a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning, it said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases - which China does not classify as confirmed cases - rose to 24 from 17 cases a day earlier. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stand at 92,605, and the death toll remains at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
3
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021